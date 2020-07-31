Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Taylor deposited a Hyun-Jin Ryu offering into the center field seats in the fourth inning. It was his second home run of the season, though he has no other hits in 15 plate appearances. With Juan Soto (illness) nearing a return, Taylor will likely find his playing time squeezed shortly.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Returning as fourth OF•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Avoids arbitration•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knocks second homer of postseason•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bases in win•