Taylor (side) may not return to Grapefruit League games soon but will continue participating in team workouts, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Although Taylor has missed over a week due to side tightness, the team isn't concerned that he's dealing with a significant injury. Rather, Taylor being withheld from Washington's lineup is a precautionary measure to ensure that he'll be healthy when Opening Day arrives. Until he returns to the lineup, Taylor will regularly participate in baseball activities.