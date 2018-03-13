Nationals' Michael Taylor: Continues workouts Tuesday
Taylor (side) may not return to Grapefruit League games soon but will continue participating in team workouts, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Although Taylor has missed over a week due to side tightness, the team isn't concerned that he's dealing with a significant injury. Rather, Taylor being withheld from Washington's lineup is a precautionary measure to ensure that he'll be healthy when Opening Day arrives. Until he returns to the lineup, Taylor will regularly participate in baseball activities.
