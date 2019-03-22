Taylor (knee/hip) is progressing more quickly than expected from his injuries and could be ready for game action by Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The outfielder took batting practice, threw long toss and ran on the field Thursday for the first time since he got hurt making a diving catch March 14. Making it back by the end of of the month is still a very optimistic timetable for Taylor, but at the very least it looks like he'll miss a lot less time than was initially feared.