Nationals' Michael Taylor: Could avoid IL stint
Taylor (knee/hip) is progressing more quickly than expected from his injuries and could be ready for game action by Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder took batting practice, threw long toss and ran on the field Thursday for the first time since he got hurt making a diving catch March 14. Making it back by the end of of the month is still a very optimistic timetable for Taylor, but at the very least it looks like he'll miss a lot less time than was initially feared.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Ramping up activities•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Begins rehab work•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Expected to miss significant time•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knee still sore•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Injures knee on diving catch•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with potential knee injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.