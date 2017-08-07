Taylor (oblique) could remain on a minor-league rehab assignment for another week before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor kicked off his rehab assignment with High-A Potomac last week and has appeared in six games, but has struggled to find his swing, going 3-for-19 with seven strikeouts in those contests. On a more fortunate note, it doesn't sound like Taylor has experienced any setbacks with the oblique injury, so once he shows some signs of a turnaround at the plate, his activation could soon follow. While the Nationals continue to await Taylor's return, the newly acquired Howie Kendrick will hold down a full-time role in the outfield.