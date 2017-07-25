Nationals' Michael Taylor: Could swing later this week
Taylor (oblique) could begin taking light swings in a couple of days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
He continues to recover slowly from the oblique injury that landed him on the DL back on July 7. The Nationals are incredibly thin in the outfield right now, as Ryan Raburn is on the bereavement list and Chris Heisey is on the DL, so Brian Goodwin and Adam Lind have been starting next to Bryce Harper lately.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Nationals being cautious with outfielder•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hoping to resume some activities•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Officially placed on DL•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heading to DL•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with undisclosed issue Thursday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Launches 12th homer Monday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...