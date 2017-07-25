Taylor (oblique) could begin taking light swings in a couple of days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

He continues to recover slowly from the oblique injury that landed him on the DL back on July 7. The Nationals are incredibly thin in the outfield right now, as Ryan Raburn is on the bereavement list and Chris Heisey is on the DL, so Brian Goodwin and Adam Lind have been starting next to Bryce Harper lately.