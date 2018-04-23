Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, one RBI and one walk Sunday in the loss to the Dodgers.

Taylor belted his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to put his team on top, but it wasn't enough as Washington ended up falling 4-3. The 27-year-old center fielder is slashing a disappointing .224/.280/.329 through 22 games. Taylor will look to make consistent contact moving forward (28 strikeouts in 76 at-bats) as the Nationals match up with the Diamondbacks on Monday.