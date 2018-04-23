Nationals' Michael Taylor: Cranks home run
Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, one RBI and one walk Sunday in the loss to the Dodgers.
Taylor belted his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to put his team on top, but it wasn't enough as Washington ended up falling 4-3. The 27-year-old center fielder is slashing a disappointing .224/.280/.329 through 22 games. Taylor will look to make consistent contact moving forward (28 strikeouts in 76 at-bats) as the Nationals match up with the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...