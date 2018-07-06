Nationals' Michael Taylor: Crosses plate three times in comeback win
Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's comeback win over the Marlins.
He continues to produce when he's in the lineup, and Taylor now sports a .367/.392/.408 slash line over his last 49 at-bats across 19 games (11 starts) with six steals, five RBI and eight runs. He's still plenty useful in deeper fantasy leagues in this role, but as long as the rest of the Nats' outfielders (Bryce Harper, Adam Eaton and Juan Soto) are healthy, though, Taylor won't see enough playing time to have stable value in the shallowest of formats.
