Taylor is sidelined with a sore groin but is available off the bench Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

There was speculation that Taylor might be a little banged up given his absence from the lineup after a day off, and those rumblings proved to be true. The team appears to simply be taking the cautious route with their speedy center fielder, so consider Taylor day-to-day for now. Andrew Stevenson will man center field for the evening to replace him.