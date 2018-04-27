Nationals' Michael Taylor: Dealing with groin soreness
Taylor is sidelined with a sore groin but is available off the bench Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
There was speculation that Taylor might be a little banged up given his absence from the lineup after a day off, and those rumblings proved to be true. The team appears to simply be taking the cautious route with their speedy center fielder, so consider Taylor day-to-day for now. Andrew Stevenson will man center field for the evening to replace him.
