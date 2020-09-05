Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

After going 0-for-3 in the matinee, Taylor made an impact in the nightcap, driving in two with a third-inning double and then bunting home the eventual winning run in the seventh. Taylor started both games of the twin bill in right field with Juan Soto sidelined, and while an MRI on Soto's elbow came back clean Friday, Taylor could be in for some consistent short-term playing time while the young slugger heals up.