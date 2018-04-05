Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth Thursday against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor has hit out of the sixth or seventh spot in the lineup in each of his other four starts this season, so batting ninth is unfamiliar territory for the outfielder. The low slotting in the order hasn't deterred Taylor on the basepaths yet, as the 27-year-old has gone a perfect 3-for-3 on steal attempts. However, it's uncertain if he'll maintain as aggressive of an approach on the bases now that he's batting directly in front of three of the team's top hitters in Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper.