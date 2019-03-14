Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with potential knee injury
Taylor exited Thursday's game after apparently suffering a lower-body injury on a diving play in center field, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Zuckerman speculated that Taylor tweaked his knee, but there has been no word from the team. Taylor stayed in the game initially, but had to walk to the dugout instead of jogging in between innings. He is in line to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: May have tweaked knee•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Overqualified fourth OF•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Still in running for starting gig•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Shows off speed Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Healthy after injury-plagued winter•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Loses arbitration case•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...