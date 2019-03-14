Taylor exited Thursday's game after apparently suffering a lower-body injury on a diving play in center field, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zuckerman speculated that Taylor tweaked his knee, but there has been no word from the team. Taylor stayed in the game initially, but had to walk to the dugout instead of jogging in between innings. He is in line to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories