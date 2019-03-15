Nationals' Michael Taylor: Expected to miss significant time
Taylor has both a sprained left knee and a sprained left hip and is expected to miss a significant amount of time, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor suffered the injuries while making a diving catch Thursday against the Twins. It's unclear how long he'll miss, but his absence appears likely to extend into the regular season. The Nationals' depth in the outfield is thin, and Taylor is the team's only established bench option. His absence could mean Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick (hamstring) will be needed in the outfield.
