Nationals' Michael Taylor: Fields in minor-league game Thursday
Taylor (side) played the field in a minor-league game Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor has already missed over a week due to the injury, but it seems like he's getting very close to 100 percent. No timetable for a return to Grapefruit League action has emerged yet, but the fact that he's getting back into games (even on the minor-league side) is a very encouraging development. Taylor should be ready for the regular season once the time comes barring any extraneous circumstances.
