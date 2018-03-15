Taylor (side) played the field in a minor-league game Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor has already missed over a week due to the injury, but it seems like he's getting very close to 100 percent. No timetable for a return to Grapefruit League action has emerged yet, but the fact that he's getting back into games (even on the minor-league side) is a very encouraging development. Taylor should be ready for the regular season once the time comes barring any extraneous circumstances.