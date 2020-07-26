Taylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Yankees.
The outfielder took Luis Avilan deep in the eighth inning for his first homer of 2020. Taylor will continue to hold down the fort in left field until Juan Soto clears the league's COVID-19 protocols, but his spot at the bottom of the batting order limits his fantasy potential.
