Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench Saturday
Taylor is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
With the return of Adam Eaton (ankle) from the 60-day disabled list, Taylor's immediate playing time is in a little jeopardy, especially given the success of Juan Soto in left field. But Taylor has been doing all he can recently to prove that he warrants a spot in the regular lineup, hitting .310/.365/.603 with 10 RBI and 11 extra-base hits over his past 16 games. Manager Davey Martinez agrees, and prior to Saturday's contest he remarked, "I'm not sitting (Taylor)" and that he will still find a way into the starting nine on a normal basis.
