Taylor is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With the return of Adam Eaton (ankle) from the 60-day disabled list, Taylor's immediate playing time is in a little jeopardy, especially given the success of Juan Soto in left field. But Taylor has been doing all he can recently to prove that he warrants a spot in the regular lineup, hitting .310/.365/.603 with 10 RBI and 11 extra-base hits over his past 16 games. Manager Davey Martinez agrees, and prior to Saturday's contest he remarked, "I'm not sitting (Taylor)" and that he will still find a way into the starting nine on a normal basis.