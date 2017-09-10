Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench Sunday
Taylor isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Taylor has been terrific at the plate lately. Over the last four games he's gone 9-for-15 (.600) with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored. He'll get the day off while Victor Robles makes his MLB debut and hits fifth.
