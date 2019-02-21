Nationals' Michael Taylor: Healthy after injury-plagued winter
Taylor will start in center field for Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
According to Zuckerman, Taylor dealt with hip and oblique injuries over the offseason. However, manager Davey Martinez said the speedy outfielder looked "really good" in workouts Thursday and doesn't seem to be experiencing any lingering effects from the aforementioned issues. As long as his health continues to hold up, Taylor appears to be slated for fourth outfielder duties this season behind Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton from left to right field.
