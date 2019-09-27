Taylor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's victory over the Phillies.

Taylor launched his first home run of the season with a 390-foot shot off Jason Vargas in the second inning. He also doubled in the fourth and singled in the seventh. The 28-year-old outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Harrisburg on Sept. 3. Across 51 games in the majors, Taylor is batting .233/.290/.337.