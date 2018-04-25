Taylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in the loss Tuesday to the Giants.

Taylor's long ball tied up the game in the fourth, and was an impressive opposite-field shot that just cleared the right field wall. The home run was his second of the year, and brought his RBI total to eight. Taylor is hitting an underwhelming .220, but is 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts with 13 runs scored. His 30 strikeouts in 82 at-bats is really hurting his ability to be more of an asset on the base paths.