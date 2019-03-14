Nationals' Michael Taylor: Injures knee on diving catch
Taylor injured his left knee making a diving catch Thursday and will be re-evaluated Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Davey Martinez sounded cautiously optimistic that Taylor, who was limping after the game, avoided a serious injury. If Taylor is forced to open the year on the injured list, Howie Kendrick (hamstring) or Andrew Stevenson would likely start the year as the fourth outfielder.
