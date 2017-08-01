Nationals' Michael Taylor: Kicks off rehab assignment
Taylor (oblique) went 0-for-2 in a rehab game with High-A Potomac on Monday.
Taylor served as the DH Monday and was limited to just the two at-bats, but most importantly, he escaped the contest without any mention of a setback. Taylor figures to play at least another minor-league game or two before being activated from the disabled list, but his return to the Nationals should not be far off.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Starting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Throws without issue Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Could swing later this week•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Nationals being cautious with outfielder•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hoping to resume some activities•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Officially placed on DL•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...