Taylor (oblique) went 0-for-2 in a rehab game with High-A Potomac on Monday.

Taylor served as the DH Monday and was limited to just the two at-bats, but most importantly, he escaped the contest without any mention of a setback. Taylor figures to play at least another minor-league game or two before being activated from the disabled list, but his return to the Nationals should not be far off.

