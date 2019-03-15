Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knee still sore
Taylor said Friday his left knee is still sore from the dive attempt that caused him to exit Thursday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
There was no indication that Taylor is dealing with a serious injury, but said he wanted to receive treatment before making any declarations. The 27-year-old seems likely to be sidelined at least through the weekend as the severity of the injury is determined.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Injures knee on diving catch•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with potential knee injury•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: May have tweaked knee•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Overqualified fourth OF•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Still in running for starting gig•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Shows off speed Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...