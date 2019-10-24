Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knocks second homer of postseason
Taylor went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-3 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.
Taylor entered the game for center fielder Victor Robles in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Nationals leading 11-2 and was responsible for Washington's final run of the night with his solo blast in the ninth. It was Taylor's first at-bat of the World Series, but the reserve outfielder has had a nice showing overall in the 2019 postseason, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a pair of homers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...