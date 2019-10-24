Taylor went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-3 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.

Taylor entered the game for center fielder Victor Robles in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Nationals leading 11-2 and was responsible for Washington's final run of the night with his solo blast in the ninth. It was Taylor's first at-bat of the World Series, but the reserve outfielder has had a nice showing overall in the 2019 postseason, hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a pair of homers.