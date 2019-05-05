Nationals' Michael Taylor: Leaves Saturday's game
Taylor exited Saturday's game against the Phillies with a jammed left wrist, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Taylor had his left wrist get caught underneath him on a dive attempt during the second inning, causing him to leave the game a couple innings later. Victor Robles took over in center field for the Nationals.
