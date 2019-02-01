Taylor will sign a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Nationals after losing his arbitration case Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Taylor was seeking more in his second year of arbitration but will have to settle for the lower number. The 27-year-old took a step back at the plate in 2018 with a .227/.287/.357 slash line with 24 stolen bases in 385 plate appearances and is likely to enter spring training as the Nationals' No. 4 outfielder.