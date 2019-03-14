Nationals' Michael Taylor: May have tweaked knee
Taylor may have tweaked his knee on a diving play Thursday against the Twins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He created a big divot when his spike caught on a diving play in center field. Taylor stayed in the game after getting checked out, but then attempted to job back to the dugout after the inning and needed to slow up to walk back. It remains to be seen if he will be allowed to head back out for the next inning.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with potential knee injury•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Overqualified fourth OF•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Still in running for starting gig•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Shows off speed Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Healthy after injury-plagued winter•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Loses arbitration case•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...