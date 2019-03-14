Taylor may have tweaked his knee on a diving play Thursday against the Twins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He created a big divot when his spike caught on a diving play in center field. Taylor stayed in the game after getting checked out, but then attempted to job back to the dugout after the inning and needed to slow up to walk back. It remains to be seen if he will be allowed to head back out for the next inning.