Nationals' Michael Taylor: MRI set for Sunday
Taylor (wrist) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Taylor jammed his left wrist on a dive attempt during Saturday's game, though preliminary X-rays came back negative. Andrew Stevenson should see action in left field should Taylor be forced to miss any time, since Juan Soto (back) is on the injured list.
