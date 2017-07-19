Taylor (oblique) is still being limited to core exercises, Pete Kerzel of MASN reports.

After Taylor said he was hopeful to return to baseball injuries this weekend, manager Dusty Baker came out and said they are still limiting the center fielder to avoid bringing him back too soon. While no return date has been offered, the cautiousness suggests it will probably be at least until August before we see Taylor in a game again.

