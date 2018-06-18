Nationals' Michael Taylor: New MLB steals leader
Taylor went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
He made Toronto catcher Russell Martin's afternoon a fairly miserable one, going 4-for-4 on steal attempts. Taylor now leads the majors with 21 stolen bases on the season, surging ahead of Ender Inciarte and teammate Trea Turner with this performance, and his .412/.459/.588 slash line through 12 games in June will make it very hard for Nats manager Dave Martinez to take him out of the lineup.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes 17th bag Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bags Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Slaps two-run homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start