Taylor went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

He made Toronto catcher Russell Martin's afternoon a fairly miserable one, going 4-for-4 on steal attempts. Taylor now leads the majors with 21 stolen bases on the season, surging ahead of Ender Inciarte and teammate Trea Turner with this performance, and his .412/.459/.588 slash line through 12 games in June will make it very hard for Nats manager Dave Martinez to take him out of the lineup.