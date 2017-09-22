Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not in Friday's lineup
Taylor is out of the starting lineup against the Mets on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Taylor receives a standard day off following nine consecutive starts, while Victor Robles patrols center in his stead. The 26-year-old is currently in the midst of his best major-league season up to this point, slashing .271/.316/.477 and adding 16 home runs and 49 RBI on the year.
