Taylor is not starting Tuesday against the Yankees.

Taylor had started 15 of Washington's last 16 games before his day off Tuesday. He's hitting just .186/.253/.310 on the season, though he faces no immediate threats to his job with highly-touted outfield prospect Victor Robles sidelined for months with an elbow injury. Andrew Stevenson gets the start in center field Tuesday, but his career .200/.271/.242 slash line in 56 major-league games doesn't make him much of a threat either.