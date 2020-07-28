Taylor isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Taylor had started in the previous three contests for the Nationals as Juan Soto (illness) continues to await clearance to play, but he'll sit out Tuesday's game. He went 1-for-11 with a solo home run, one walk and two strikeouts to begin the year. Emilio Bonifacio will take over in left field, batting ninth.
