Taylor will sit for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Taylor seemingly lines up as the primary right fielder down the stretch, with Adam Eaton done for the year with a broken finger, though it will be Andrew Stevenson at the position in this game. Taylor hasn't done much of note at the plate this season, though his .694 OPS (the product of a .208/.250/.444 slash line) is actually good for the second-highest mark of his seven-year career.