Nationals' Michael Taylor: On bench Friday
Taylor is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Friday.
Taylor will take a seat on the bench as manager Davey Martinez trots out an outfield of Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton for the second of a four-game set. Over his past 12 games, Taylor is slashing .382/.400/.441 with five RBI and six stolen bases.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Takes advantage of start•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Adds to league-best steals total•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Monday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: New MLB steals leader•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes 17th bag Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...