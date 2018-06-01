Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Friday's lineup
Taylor is out of Friday's lineup against the Braves.
Brian Goodwin, who was activated from the disabled list Friday, is starting in center field and hitting sixth. With Adam Eaton (ankle) due back as early as next weekend, Taylor could tumble down the organizational depth chart this month, as he is primarily providing value with his glove, hitting just .204/.273/.356 over 210 plate appearances.
