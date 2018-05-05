Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Saturday's lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Taylor will occupy a spot on the bench following seven straight starts as Andrew Stevenson draws the nod in center field. Over 33 games this year, Taylor is hitting just .200/.264/.339 with three home runs and nine RBI, though he has managed to swipe 10 stolen bases already. Expect him back in the lineup Sunday.
