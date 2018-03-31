Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Saturday's lineup
Taylor is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Friday's opener. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and hit seventh in his place.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes base in Saturday return•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Set for Saturday return•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Fields in minor-league game Thursday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Continues workouts Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Practices Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Remains out of lineup•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...