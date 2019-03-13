Taylor will likely enter the year as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, but should still get opportunities in center field when the team looks to rest Adam Eaton, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Earlier in camp it was viewed as a competition between Victor Robles and Taylor for the starting center fielder job, but it seems more likely now that Taylor's playing time will primarily come at the expense of Adam Eaton. Manager Dave Martinez said he views Taylor as the team's best defensive center fielder, so it's possible Taylor and Eaton settle into a loose platoon, with Taylor getting most of his starts against lefties.