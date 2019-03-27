Nationals' Michael Taylor: Placed on IL
Taylor (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Taylor injured his knee making a diving catch earlier in the month, and while there was some hope that he would avoid the injured list to open the season, that won't be the case. The outfielder has been taking batting practice, throwing long toss and running on the field recently, so it's possible his IL stint is a brief one. The move is backdated to Monday, so Taylor will be eligible to return April 4, if healthy. Look for Andrew Stevenson to serve as the team's fourth outfielder in Taylor's absence.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Could avoid IL stint•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Ramping up activities•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Begins rehab work•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Expected to miss significant time•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knee still sore•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Injures knee on diving catch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...