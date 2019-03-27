Taylor (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Taylor injured his knee making a diving catch earlier in the month, and while there was some hope that he would avoid the injured list to open the season, that won't be the case. The outfielder has been taking batting practice, throwing long toss and running on the field recently, so it's possible his IL stint is a brief one. The move is backdated to Monday, so Taylor will be eligible to return April 4, if healthy. Look for Andrew Stevenson to serve as the team's fourth outfielder in Taylor's absence.