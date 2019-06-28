Taylor has started only four games so far in June, going 3-for-20 with zero extra-base hits, zero walks, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.

The addition of Gerardo Parra to the Nats' roster in early May has had the end result of reducing Taylor to the status of fifth outfielder with everyone healthy. Even in deep NL-only formats, the 28-year-old simply isn't seeing enough action, or doing enough with his rare opportunities, to warrant an active roster spot.