Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Taylor will draw into the lineup in the series finale while Victor Robles rests, but the everyday role the former enjoyed to begin the season no longer exists following Juan Soto's recent return from the COVID-19 injured list. When all of Soto, Robles and Adam Eaton are healthy, Taylor likely won't be in line for much more than one or two starts per week.