Nationals' Michael Taylor: Practices Saturday
Taylor (side) was able to practice Saturday and didn't seem overly concerned with the injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor has been out all week due to mild right side tightness. It doesn't appear as though this injury will limit him for too much longer, but the Nationals are likely being overly cautious with the outfielder after the strained oblique he suffered last season. Expect to see him back in Grapefruit League contests at some point in the near future.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched with side tightness•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched from Monday's spring game•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Comes to terms with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.