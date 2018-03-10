Taylor (side) was able to practice Saturday and didn't seem overly concerned with the injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor has been out all week due to mild right side tightness. It doesn't appear as though this injury will limit him for too much longer, but the Nationals are likely being overly cautious with the outfielder after the strained oblique he suffered last season. Expect to see him back in Grapefruit League contests at some point in the near future.