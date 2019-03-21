Taylor (knee) is scheduled to run outside, take batting practice and play long toss Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor has been playing catch, hitting soft toss and running on an underwater treadmill with no issues recently, clearing the way for him to begin increasing the intensity of his workouts. The outfielder remains without a timetable for his return, though he's expected to be sidelined for a significant amount of time.