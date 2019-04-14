Nationals' Michael Taylor: Receives first start of 2019
Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor was activated from the injured list last Monday and went 0-for-1 with a walk as a defensive replacement Wednesday in his lone action thus far. The 28-year-old suffered left knee and hip sprains towards the end of spring training but fortunately only missed the first couple weeks of the regular season. Taylor should see occasional starts as the team's fourth outfielder, with Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton entrenched in their starting roles.
