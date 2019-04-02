Nationals' Michael Taylor: Rehab assignment starting Friday
Taylor (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Taylor didn't have an official timetable when he was first placed on the injured list, but it now appears that his absence won't be a particularly long one. He could return sometime next week after a few rehab games.
