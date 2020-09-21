Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Taylor looked as though he might have an opportunity to serve as an everyday outfielder after Adam Eaton (finger) was shut down for the season Sept. 17, but he's only drawn two starts in the Nationals' subsequent six games. Instead, the lefty-hitting Andrew Stevenson has been the primary replacement for Eaton, and he should continue filling the larger portion of a platoon with Taylor during the final week of the regular season.