Nationals' Michael Taylor: Remains out Monday
Taylor (wrist) is not starting Monday against Milwaukee.
Taylor left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a jammed wrist and sat out Sunday's contest. The wrist issue is likely the reason for his absence Monday, as he's presumably still ahead of Andrew Stevenson in the pecking order as the third outfielder with Juan Soto sidelined with back spasms.
