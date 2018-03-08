Taylor (side) is not in the lineup against the Mets during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor was scratched from Monday's game due to mild right side tightness and he's remained sidelined for the past two days while recovering from the injury. It appears as though he will get some additional rest Thursday as he's not a member of the starting nine, though the club classified his injury as minor, so it's not expected to keep him off the field for too much longer.