Nationals' Michael Taylor: Returning as fourth OF
Taylor will handle fourth outfielder duties for the Nationals when the regular season begins.
Adam Eaton was dealing with a hamstring issue during camp, opening up the possibility Taylor might be in the Opening Day starting nine, but the delayed start to the season should give Eaton more than enough time to recover. Taylor barely got onto the field last year with the team's starting outfield mostly healthy all season and even spent time back at Double-A, but he's shown in the past he can contribute when he receives steady playing time -- making him a solid insurance policy for Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Avoids arbitration•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knocks second homer of postseason•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bases in win•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hits first homer•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...