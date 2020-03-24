Play

Taylor will handle fourth outfielder duties for the Nationals when the regular season begins.

Adam Eaton was dealing with a hamstring issue during camp, opening up the possibility Taylor might be in the Opening Day starting nine, but the delayed start to the season should give Eaton more than enough time to recover. Taylor barely got onto the field last year with the team's starting outfield mostly healthy all season and even spent time back at Double-A, but he's shown in the past he can contribute when he receives steady playing time -- making him a solid insurance policy for Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories