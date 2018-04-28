Taylor (groin) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor was held out of the lineup Friday, but he was able to pinch hit and will return to the lineup Saturday after missing the lone start with groin soreness. The 27-year-old has had the green light to run this season he's capitalized, going 9-for-9 in stolen-base attempts. However, he's still striking out more than 31 percent of the time and the rate power has fallen off considerably from a year ago (.128 ISO, .216 last season).